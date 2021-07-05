Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HBMD. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 127.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

