HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,956,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $591.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $605.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.