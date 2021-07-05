Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $211.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

