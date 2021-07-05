Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 24,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,625. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYLN. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

