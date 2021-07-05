ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $215.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $167.09 and a twelve month high of $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.