ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires 3,166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $78.01 on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,328.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.