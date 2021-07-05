Idea Men, Llc Sells 275,412 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.27. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

