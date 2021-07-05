Idle Price Reaches $4.40 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and $157,895.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00013116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00168700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,647.87 or 1.00306895 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,283,239 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

