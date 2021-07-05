Illuvium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $769,187.00 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $48.49 million and $769,187.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $74.43 or 0.00221229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 45.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00167950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.02 or 1.00252454 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,430 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

