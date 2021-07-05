Incent Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $145,506.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166881 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.42 or 1.00158547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.