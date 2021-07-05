Indus Capital Partners LLC Buys 21,871 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises about 1.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JD.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.23. 8,016,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,004. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

