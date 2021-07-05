Indus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,166,884 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166,884 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 606,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,505,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

