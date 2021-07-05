Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $18.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Infosys stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 4,908,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $47,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

