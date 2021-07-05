InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFU opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. Equities analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

