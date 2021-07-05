Ink Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $221.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $531,889.02 and $221.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00792785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

