Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Hits $0.0418

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $326,521.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,909,396 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

