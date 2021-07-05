Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Decreased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 229,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.07. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

