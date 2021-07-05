Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,877 shares during the quarter. Inovalon comprises 2.0% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Inovalon worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 94.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inovalon stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,044. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.