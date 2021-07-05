Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Sold by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,877 shares during the quarter. Inovalon comprises 2.0% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Inovalon worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 25.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 94.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,044. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

