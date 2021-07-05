Insider Buying: Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Buys 419,411 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) insider Priyank Thapliyal bought 419,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,629.19 ($86,877.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Jupiter Mines’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. Jupiter Mines’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

