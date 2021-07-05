Insider Selling: Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £525.30 ($686.31).

Hui (“Harry”) Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

On Monday, May 17th, Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Shares of ATYM stock remained flat at $GBX 302 ($3.95) on Monday. 86,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.95. The stock has a market cap of £417.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.99. Atalaya Mining Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

Several equities analysts have commented on ATYM shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

