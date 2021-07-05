Insider Selling: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Sells C$478,434.94 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,041,711.45.

Douglas Nalette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total transaction of C$471,291.39.

TSE ITP opened at C$29.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.61 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.35.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.67.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

