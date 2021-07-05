Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $74,816.30 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $74,816.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,180,900 shares in the company, valued at $53,757,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William G. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, William G. Shipley sold 3,217 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $54,656.83.

LEGH opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 84.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 16.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

