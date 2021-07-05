Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.