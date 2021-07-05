Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 240,900 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. 291,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Hong Kong, China, Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company focuses on the marketing and sale of autostereoscopic display (ASD) products; ASD technology displays and marvel3DPro super-workstations; lenticular hardware and switchable lenticular hardware products; ASD digital signage displays; switchable glass products; Internet of Things products; and nano-coating plated air filters.

