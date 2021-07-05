Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Critical Comparison

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Siebert Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 11.02 $195.00 million $2.49 26.33 Siebert Financial $54.87 million 2.61 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 9.39% 2.68% 0.26% Siebert Financial 7.24% 11.27% 0.45%

Volatility & Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Siebert Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 135 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, and property and casualty insurance. The company serves customers through 18 branch offices in the United States and internationally. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

