InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of InterDigital worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $72.23 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

