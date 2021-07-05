Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Vijay Bharadia Sells 5,416 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 2,163 ($28.26) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,130.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.73).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

