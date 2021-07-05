Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invacare by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Invacare by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 127,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $279.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.84. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

