Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
NYSE:VTA opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
