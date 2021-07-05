Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 457,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:VTA opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

