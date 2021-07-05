Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.48. 3,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,426. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

