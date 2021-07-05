Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

VRIG opened at $25.11 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10.

