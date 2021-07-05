Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the quarter. Invitae makes up 0.4% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.36. 2,032,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

