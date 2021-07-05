ION Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $231,043.23 and approximately $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,619,238 coins and its circulating supply is 13,719,238 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

