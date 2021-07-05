IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Cap of $405.89 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $405.89 million and approximately $102.27 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00097582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.00926005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

