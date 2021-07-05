Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 239.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

