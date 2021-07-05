Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,870,000.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

