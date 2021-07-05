iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 696.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

