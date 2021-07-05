iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $310.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

