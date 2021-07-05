iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IJS stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 741,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,741. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

