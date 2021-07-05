iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 105,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,425. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

