ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ISS A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.