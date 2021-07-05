JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JDSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

