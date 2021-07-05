Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

