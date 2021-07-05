JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $50.40 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.