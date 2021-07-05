John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

