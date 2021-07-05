Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $464.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

