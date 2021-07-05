Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CACI International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $257.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.85. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

