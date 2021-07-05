Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

