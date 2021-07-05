Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.