JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €34.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.14 ($28.40).

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €25.07 ($29.49) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €25.40.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

